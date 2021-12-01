News

121,778: that’s how many unplaced pupils there are in Gauteng for 2022

Meanwhile, some schools are too afraid of holiday break-ins to buy stationery and others don’t have money for books

Prega Govender Journalist
01 December 2021 - 13:18

A briefing to parliament by the education department raised some red flags on Tuesday, including more than 120,000 grade 1 and 8 Gauteng pupils not being placed in schools and more than 20 institutions in the province not ordering stationery for fear of burglaries during the holidays.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga there isn’t enough money to buy top-up textbooks...

