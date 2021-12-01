It will no longer be each country for itself, says WHO

Member states of the World Health Organisation (WHO) have agreed to start drafting a global agreement to prevent and tackle the next global pandemic.

At a briefing on Thursday, the director-general of the organisation, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, described it as a “momentous day” and said “the significance of this decision cannot be overstated”.

He likened it to other such global agreements that have been made regarding tobacco control, nuclear and biological weapons, and climate change.

“This is a strong statement that health security is too important to be left to chance,” he said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has shone a light on the many flaws in the global system to protect people from pandemics: the most vulnerable people going without vaccines; health workers without needed equipment to perform their life-saving work; and ‘me-first’ approaches that stymie the global solidarity needed to deal with a global threat,” he added.

This commitment to a global form of cooperation was echoed later in the day when the WHO censured countries for taking aim at SA for detecting, sequencing and announcing the discovery of the new variant now called Omicron.

The variant has been found in 23 countries, but a backlog of cases across the globe could reveal its presence in several more.

Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing: “It is deeply concerning to me that SA and Botswana are being penalised.”

He thanked the two countries for “detecting, sequencing and reporting so rapidly” on Omicron, and said a “blanket travel ban will not prevent the international spread of the virus and will place a heavy burden on livelihoods”.

“The ban has also hampered research by slowing down the transportation of samples around the globe for in-depth testing in labs,” he said.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at WHO, said the detection of the new variant was a true “wake-up call to strengthen vaccinations, look at data, find gaps and really think about what we do with vaccines and how we get them into the arms of people who haven’t been vaccinated yet”.