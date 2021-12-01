‘Schools are not banks’: Limpopo education lashed over ‘irregular instruction’
Department has asked schools to use funds for running costs to pay assistants, blaming finance minister
01 December 2021 - 19:58
Principals and governing bodies are fuming after the Limpopo education department asked schools to use money earmarked for running costs to pay for the stipends of education and general assistants.
In a circular to schools dated November 22, head of department Onica Dederen blamed the department’s failure to pay the stipends for November and December on the late tabling of the 2021/22 adjusted budget by finance minister Enoch Godongwana...
