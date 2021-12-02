That wasn’t a universal partnership, court tells girlfriend of wealthy dead ‘philanderer’

The girlfriend of a wealthy “philanderer” has failed in her attempt to have their relationship declared a universal partnership to lay claim to half his estate.

Sylvester Ndoora was married and had four children with his wife, Kheta, and four other children by four other women, when in May 2015 he met Makhwenene Magwaza, who worked as a business adviser at his bank.

He did not disclose he was married, “presenting himself as a single, unmarried man”, Pietermaritzburg High Court acting judge Rob Mossop said in his recent ruling against Magwaza.

“There can be no doubt that Ndoora was a philanderer in the true sense of the word ... He appeared to love life, women and fathering children,” judge Mossop said — a fact alluded to by Kheta Ndoora in her opposition to the application.

Ndoora was a hydrogeologist by trade but had diversified and at the time of his death from natural causes in December last year was a director of five companies.

In her claim, Magwaza said when they met, Ndoora lived alone in a house in Bisley in Pietermaritzburg.

At his instigation, she had bought, and paid for, another property in the city so that they could live together.

Ndoora did not contribute one cent towards this, she alleged.