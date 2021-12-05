Again, poor children bear the brunt of education budget constraints
The Limpopo education department has scrapped an incentive project to keep teachers in rural schools
05 December 2021 - 18:34
Teacher unions have slammed the Limpopo education department for scrapping an incentive that was meant to attract qualified teachers to rural areas and keep them there.
The provincial education department confirmed to Sunday Times Daily that more than 6,000 teachers will not receive a rural allowance from January because of budgetary constraints...
