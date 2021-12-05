Death trap: Charlotte Maxeke Hospital still limping months after fire havoc
‘The place is falling apart around us,’ says angry doctor
05 December 2021 - 18:36
No beds available for new admissions, oncology patients who had been moved at risk of infection and receiving suboptimal care, and patient overflows sent out to overburdened neighbouring facilities.
This is how Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg — a dedicated Covid facility — is still limping along after a fire in April closed most of it...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.