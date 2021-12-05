Death trap: Charlotte Maxeke Hospital still limping months after fire havoc

‘The place is falling apart around us,’ says angry doctor

No beds available for new admissions, oncology patients who had been moved at risk of infection and receiving suboptimal care, and patient overflows sent out to overburdened neighbouring facilities.



This is how Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg — a dedicated Covid facility — is still limping along after a fire in April closed most of it...