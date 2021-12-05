News

Teacher helps top pupil write matric exam hours after she gave birth

Educator makes sure nothing stands between the girl and her dream of becoming a financial analyst

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
05 December 2021 - 18:36

“She’s a good, well-mannered pupil ... and I know she’s going to make it.”

Winterveldt schoolteacher Daisy Rakumakoe went above and beyond the call of duty to ensure one of her top performing pupils was able to complete her matric exams shortly after giving birth...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Hawks arrest nurse for leaking 2020 matric exam paper News
  2. Let matrics write final exams online, says distance education provider News
  3. Makeshift beds, shabby toilets, load-shedding — but these matrics won’t give up News
  4. Schools defy department with exams, not tests, for grades 10 and 11 News
  5. Covid bumps up matric intake by biggest margin in more than a decade News

Most read

  1. ‘Worse than Life Esidimeni’: hospital backlogs ‘see cancer patients sent home ... News
  2. Death trap: Charlotte Maxeke Hospital still limping months after fire havoc News
  3. Teacher helps top pupil write matric exam hours after she gave birth News
  4. Abused women in need got lockdown aid, just not from government News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell