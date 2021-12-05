Teacher helps top pupil write matric exam hours after she gave birth

Educator makes sure nothing stands between the girl and her dream of becoming a financial analyst

“She’s a good, well-mannered pupil ... and I know she’s going to make it.”



Winterveldt schoolteacher Daisy Rakumakoe went above and beyond the call of duty to ensure one of her top performing pupils was able to complete her matric exams shortly after giving birth...