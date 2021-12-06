Embracing women to help them overcome ‘common’ obstetric violence
Mothers’ movement Embrace is helping women expose this form as violence as gender-based
06 December 2021 - 19:24
A 27-year-old woman says she was told to stop being dramatic when she was forced to give birth to her baby boy with her pants on because a nurse refused to help her.
When Tasniem Ally was ordered to walk across the room to another bed, her placenta fell to the floor in full view of other patients at a Johannesburg hospital on November 15 last year...
