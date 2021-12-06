Meet the cleaner who graduated at the university she buffs and shines
Sthembile Mngwengwe’s journey does not end there though as the next step is her postgraduate degree
06 December 2021 - 19:20
Sthembile Mngwengwe beams with pride when she refers to herself as “Miss Graduate Cleaner”.
She has gone from polishing the hallowed halls of the University of KwaZulu-Natal to becoming a graduate, armed with a degree in social science...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.