Meet the cleaner who graduated at the university she buffs and shines

Sthembile Mngwengwe’s journey does not end there though as the next step is her postgraduate degree

06 December 2021 - 19:20

Sthembile Mngwengwe beams with pride when she refers to herself as “Miss Graduate Cleaner”.

She has gone from polishing the hallowed halls of the University of KwaZulu-Natal to becoming a graduate, armed with a degree in social science...

