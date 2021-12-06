SA fuels Omicron hope as hospitalisations stay in check
Early readings may point to lower severity as scientists still decode strain to evaluate global impact
06 December 2021 - 19:19
SA’s surge in Covid-19 cases after the emergence of the Omicron variant hasn’t overwhelmed hospitals so far, prompting some cautious optimism that the new strain may cause mostly mild illness.
Initial data from SA, the epicentre of the outbreak of the Omicron variant, are “a bit encouraging regarding the severity”, Anthony Fauci, US President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said on Sunday. At the same time, he cautioned that it’s too early to be definitive...
