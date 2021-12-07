A year after fisherman is killed in run-in with rangers, brother goes missing

KwaZulu-Natal mother Dudu Ngubane, 58, sits under a blanket on the floor of her rondavel, keeping vigil over a wax-encrusted candle holder bearing two candles. One symbolises the son she lost 14 months ago, while the other is for the child she hopes to find.

After a year of grieving and awaiting justice for the shooting of her son Celempilo Mdluli, 31, allegedly by wildlife rangers while fishing, Ngubane is now waiting for news of her younger son, Thulani Mdluli, who recently came under fire, apparently also while fishing.

For hundreds of years the waters of Lake St Lucia in northern KwaZulu-Natal have been hunting grounds, providing those in the ancestral territory of KwaNibela with basic food security and livelihoods.