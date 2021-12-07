Dithering doe-does: state-imposed vaccine mandates off the cards for now
The government has told Nedlac to approach the Constitutional Court in the new year for direction in the matter
07 December 2021 - 20:52
In a move that will stall the implementation of vaccine mandates in work and public places, the government on Tuesday instructed the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) to approach the Constitutional Court in the new year for “direction”.
This means businesses which have moved to enforce compulsory vaccinations for employees are on their own, with some support from organised labour but none from the state. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.