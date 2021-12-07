Dithering doe-does: state-imposed vaccine mandates off the cards for now

The government has told Nedlac to approach the Constitutional Court in the new year for direction in the matter

In a move that will stall the implementation of vaccine mandates in work and public places, the government on Tuesday instructed the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) to approach the Constitutional Court in the new year for “direction”.



This means businesses which have moved to enforce compulsory vaccinations for employees are on their own, with some support from organised labour but none from the state. ..