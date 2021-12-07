‘No, you can’t have your report because your fees are outstanding’

That’s what a school is said to have told a pupil whose dad couldn’t pay her fees because he lost his job in the July riots

While most pupils would have been overjoyed if they bagged eight distinctions in the year-end tests, it was a bittersweet moment for a grade 9 pupil after her school withheld her report because of unpaid fees.



Her father lost his job after the business he worked at was burnt down during the July riots. The school’s acting principal has since apologised, saying “some educators did the wrong thing”...