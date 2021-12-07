News

‘No, you can’t have your report because your fees are outstanding’

That’s what a school is said to have told a pupil whose dad couldn’t pay her fees because he lost his job in the July riots

Prega Govender Journalist
07 December 2021 - 18:28

While most pupils would have been overjoyed if they bagged eight distinctions in the year-end tests, it was a bittersweet moment for a grade 9 pupil after her school withheld her report because of unpaid fees.

Her father lost his job after the business he worked at was burnt down during the July riots. The school’s acting principal has since apologised, saying “some educators did the wrong thing”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Anger as KZN school withholds pupils' reports for nonpayment of fees South Africa
  2. Private schools offering hefty fee discounts for 2022 News
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | You procreate, you’re liable for school fees – simple as ABC Opinion & Analysis
  4. NICO CLOETE AND FRANÇOIS VAN SCHALKWYK | An avoidable crisis Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. ‘No, you can’t have your report because your fees are outstanding’ News
  2. Embracing women to help them overcome ‘common’ obstetric violence News
  3. To party or not to party: SA corporates’ dilemma as Covid cases rise News
  4. Child rape cases suffer ‘setback’ after training delays court process News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone
Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant