Covid-19 puts Africa’s fight against malaria on the back foot

New data from the WHO shows a marked increase in cases and deaths

08 December 2021 - 19:51

The global malaria death rate increased for the first time since 2000 due to Covid-19 disruptions and children in Africa were hardest hit.

This is according to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) latest malaria report, which also revealed that a child now dies from malaria every minute on the African continent, compared with every two minutes, as reported before the pandemic...

