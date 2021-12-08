Covid-19 puts Africa’s fight against malaria on the back foot

New data from the WHO shows a marked increase in cases and deaths

The global malaria death rate increased for the first time since 2000 due to Covid-19 disruptions and children in Africa were hardest hit.



This is according to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) latest malaria report, which also revealed that a child now dies from malaria every minute on the African continent, compared with every two minutes, as reported before the pandemic...