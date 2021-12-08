Light up the digital divide: Wits project aims to provide internet to needy

The university is developing a system it hopes will connect those in poor communities to high-speed internet

Imagine being able to donate some of your data to a school or household in an informal settlement or community nearby.



A two-year project spearheaded by a lecturer at Johannesburg’s University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) is attempting to accomplish just that by engineering a low-cost device to connect informal settlements to high-speed internet using fibre connections from households and businesses. ..