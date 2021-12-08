Light up the digital divide: Wits project aims to provide internet to needy
The university is developing a system it hopes will connect those in poor communities to high-speed internet
08 December 2021 - 19:51
Imagine being able to donate some of your data to a school or household in an informal settlement or community nearby.
A two-year project spearheaded by a lecturer at Johannesburg’s University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) is attempting to accomplish just that by engineering a low-cost device to connect informal settlements to high-speed internet using fibre connections from households and businesses. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.