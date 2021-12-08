Pfizer vaccine offers some defence against Omicron, new data shows
More research is necessary, but there’s a chance the body’s immune response could prove more effective at fighting it
08 December 2021 - 19:50
Preliminary research conducted in a laboratory on blood plasma from people who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine has shown it provides less immunity to the Omicron variant. However, researchers stressed that it does offer some protection to the ancestral variant of the coronavirus found in China in March last year.
The publication of the research came as the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) announced on Wednesday the go-ahead for a Pfizer Covid-19 booster shots for people over 18. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.