Pfizer vaccine offers some defence against Omicron, new data shows

More research is necessary, but there’s a chance the body’s immune response could prove more effective at fighting it

08 December 2021 - 19:50 By Linda Ensor

Preliminary research conducted in a laboratory on blood plasma from people who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine has shown it provides less immunity to the Omicron variant. However, researchers stressed that it does offer some protection to the ancestral variant of the coronavirus found in China in March last year.

The publication of the research came as the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) announced on Wednesday the go-ahead for a Pfizer Covid-19 booster shots for people over 18. ..

