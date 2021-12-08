‘Unremorseful’ Walus should not get parole, Hani’s widow tells ConCourt

The crime committed by Janusz Walus, the Polish immigrant who killed anti-apartheid activist Chris Hani, was unlike many others in SA in that it shook the very core of the society SA was trying to build at the time — a democratic and free society.

Hani’s widow Limpho Hani made this submission in her affidavit before the Constitutional Court, opposing the Walus’s bid to have the court look into his failed attempt to get parole in March last year.

In a lengthy affidavit, Walus detailed how, since his incarceration in October 1993, he was a reformed man who had tried numerous times to convey his apology to Hani’s widow and his children.

SA Communist Party spokesperson Alex Mashilo said the SACP and the Hani family had filed opposing papers against the convicted assassin’s application.

“We can confirm that the matter will be heard in February 2022, in terms of the directives of the ConCourt,” Mashilo said.

In her affidavit, on behalf of herself and the SACP, Hani said the motive for her husband’s murder was not just personal but carefully designed to thrust SA into a political catastrophe.

Hani said the high court in Pretoria correctly found last year that the decision of justice minister Ronald Lamola not to grant parole, was neither irrational nor unreasonable.

“The impugned decision did not constitute an error of law or evidence of executive bias,” Hani said.