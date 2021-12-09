Lifesaver wins damages claim, now awaits verdict on R4.5m payout

A Durban ski boat club and skipper acted negligently after a lifesaver was left with severe injuries, rules court

A Durban lifesaver who was left seriously injured after being struck by a ski boat at Umhlanga’s popular Granny’s Pool, has successfully sued the skipper and local ski boat club.



In a recent judgment, Durban high court acting judge Lisa Mills ruled that Craig Peter Stubbs and the Umhlanga Ski Boat Club were each liable for 50% of Sicebiseni Sizwe Xulu’s damages, which are still to be proved...