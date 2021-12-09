NPA targets Gupta mine as ‘proceeds of crime’

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has set its sights on the Gupta-owned Optimum Coal Mine (OCM), which is in business rescue, in an ambitious plan to have it forfeited to the state as proceeds of crime.

These plans are outlined in an application filed by national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday.

The NPA is seeking a preservation order for just more than R2bn. This amount includes the mine; shares therein that are held by Tegeta, the company partly owned by former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma, as well as more than R1.3bn in debt that is intended to be converted into a majority stake in the mine.

If the order is granted, this will be the most valuable Gupta asset in the SA government’s hands since the state capture scandal broke. Other Gupta assets frozen by the state include a private jet; a house in Saxonwold, Johannesburg; and one in Constantia, Cape Town.

If the NPA is successful, the preservation of the mine will be a boost for the organisation, which has been under fire for not producing sufficiently speedy results in cases involving grand corruption and state capture.