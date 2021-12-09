Research

Vaccine equity is crucial for Africa, but there won’t be a gold rush: study

Research by UCT’s Lung Institute highlights the granular details of vaccine hesitancy on the continent

Vaccine inequity has become a sticking point, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently slamming it as a phenomenon that puts everyone at risk and affects the most vulnerable in the poorest countries.



A new study by the University of Cape Town (UCT) has now highlighted the granular detail of how it could look if and when vaccines became more readily available in Africa...