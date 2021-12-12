South Africans dig R70m deep for virtual strangers in 2021

With more than 4,000 campaigns and 80,000 donors contributing support, BackaBuddy has changed many lives

A Johannesburg businessman who smashed a Guinness World Record by running 76 half marathons in 76 days in an epic attempt to raise R4m for the SA Depression and Anxiety Group’s (Sadag) suicide helpline won the hearts of donors on SA’s biggest crowdfunding platform.



According to BackaBuddy’s annual statistics, released last week, the crowdfunding site raised R71.4m since January 1...