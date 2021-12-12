Top detective’s heart swells over Verulam rape survivor’s school results

W/O Nivi Lutchminarain’s dedication and compassion has helped get 14-year-old rape victim’s life back on track

When warrant officer Nivi Lutchminarain received a telephone call informing him that a 14-year-old girl — who had been raped repeatedly over five years by her stepfather in Verulam — placed first in her class and scored six distinctions in her final exams, his heart swelled with pride and gratitude.



Pride that he had helped a child whose trust in men had been broken by the abuse of her stepfather, and gratitude that she has been able to put her torrid past behind her and focus on the future...