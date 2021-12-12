News

Top detective’s heart swells over Verulam rape survivor’s school results

W/O Nivi Lutchminarain’s dedication and compassion has helped get 14-year-old rape victim’s life back on track

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
12 December 2021 - 18:13

When warrant officer Nivi Lutchminarain received a telephone call informing him that a 14-year-old girl — who had been raped repeatedly over five years by her stepfather in Verulam — placed first in her class and scored six distinctions in her final exams, his heart swelled with pride and gratitude.

Pride that he had helped a child whose trust in men had been broken by the abuse of her stepfather, and gratitude that she has been able to put her torrid past behind her and focus on the future...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Supreme Court reinstates life sentence for rapist stepfather South Africa
  2. Rapist cop who headed sexual offences unit dies before hearing his fate South Africa
  3. EC serial rapist posing as famous soccer player on Facebook gets six life terms South Africa
  4. Caregiver gets life in prison for raping 21-year-old mentally challenged man South Africa

Most read

  1. South Africans dig R70m deep for virtual strangers in 2021 News
  2. Top detective’s heart swells over Verulam rape survivor’s school results News
  3. OBITUARY | Ebrahim Ebrahim: an unbreakable force against apartheid News
  4. Vaccine equity is crucial for Africa, but there won’t be a gold rush: study News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...