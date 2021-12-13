No pillar to post for this manufacturer when it comes to ‘intellectual property’

Two local arms manufacturers are locked in a court battle over a dispute about the ownership of the intellectual property (IP) of an armoured military vehicle.

In November Paramount Land Systems obtained an urgent Anton Piller order from the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria against Twiga Services and Logistics.

According to attorneys Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr’s website, an “Anton Piller order is an extremely powerful order and exceptional form of injunctive relief. It allows for the search of premises for vital documents and/or material set out in the order and the removal of such documents to be placed in safekeeping pending the normal discovery process and trial.

“An Anton Piller order is therefore highly invasive, brought without notice and theatrically adds an element of surprise.”

According to legal experts, such a secret order is rarely granted because of its invasive nature and is granted to preserve evidence that would otherwise be lost or destroyed.

In an affidavit before the court by John Craig, Paramount’s director and executive chairperson, says he only became aware that Twiga has been successfully marketing a vehicle branded as the Nyati to customers abroad after news reports in early August.

The reports also mentioned that the Nyati’s development and testing was concluded early in 2021 and that a technology transfer agreement was under way with a launch customer elsewhere in Africa.

According to Craig’s statement, he noticed a “striking similarity” between the Nyati and Paramount’s Gila vehicle, which was originally designed between 2006 and 2012. It was first designed by a now defunct company called Industrial and Automotive Design (SA), better known as IAD.

Shares in IAD were purchased in 2012 by Paramount Combat Systems, a Paramount Group company which was liquidated in 2018. Paramount Land Systems, the current applicant in the court case, purchased all IP from the liquidated company, including the data pack for the Gila.

When IAD was selling the Gila, it contracted Ivema, another SA company, to handle marketing and sales. Damian de Lange, a former general in the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), was the CEO of Ivema until 2011. During this time about 57 vehicles were produced and delivered to clients.