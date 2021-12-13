On the plus site: Joburg drafts plan to take building applications online

Paper applications are being scrapped in 2022, which experts say will reduce waiting time and curb corruption

Builders and architects, who have for years submitted their building plans to Johannesburg municipalities for approval, will no longer need to visit the offices and hand in masses of paperwork as the city’s Development Planning System is going digital.



From January 10 architectural professionals registered with the SA Council for the Architectural Profession (SACAP) will be required to submit all building and site development plans for their building plan applications online...