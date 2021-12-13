Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | ‘There’s an education revolution taking place’

Host Mudiwa Gavaza and Optimi Home MD Louise Schoonwinkel talk about educational tech in a world of hybrid working

Educational technology in a world of hybrid working is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight, in which host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Optimi Home MD Louise Schoonwinkel.



Distance learning and home education are no longer only for children who struggle with mainstream schooling, says Schoonwinkel. “There’s an education revolution taking place and a new generation of learners can adapt to the new world through online learning,” she adds...