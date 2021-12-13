Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | ‘There’s an education revolution taking place’
Host Mudiwa Gavaza and Optimi Home MD Louise Schoonwinkel talk about educational tech in a world of hybrid working
13 December 2021 - 20:16
Educational technology in a world of hybrid working is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight, in which host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Optimi Home MD Louise Schoonwinkel.
Distance learning and home education are no longer only for children who struggle with mainstream schooling, says Schoonwinkel. “There’s an education revolution taking place and a new generation of learners can adapt to the new world through online learning,” she adds...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.