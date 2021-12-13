Sky’s the limit for new commander of air force base Durban
Col Lennon Atchanna has become one of the youngest commanders of an air force base in SA
13 December 2021 - 20:16
Growing up in a low-income community with few opportunities, the new commander of the SA Air Force base in Durban refused to allow his circumstances to limit his dream of taking to the sky.
At 39, Col Lennon Atchanna became one of the youngest commanders of an air force base in the country when he was handed the reins by Col Barend Fourie at a special parade last week...
