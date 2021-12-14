Emotions run high as families reunite after two years apart

“It was an awkward Christmas for my small family. People were dying and the only way to minimise infections was not to meet with people, as there was no vaccine,” said the Cape Town business analyst.

Fast-forward to 2021 and the Ntonis, now fully vaccinated, are among the thousands of families who will be reunited with loved ones this festive season for the first time in two years.

“I can’t explain the excitement that I’m feeling, I have started counting down the days before our holiday starts,” Ntoni told Sunday Times Daily.

“We haven’t seen some family members since 2019. Sadly, some have passed on and we couldn’t even attend their funerals.

“We hope it’s going to be a good Christmas compared with last year’s one. We want to celebrate that we are alive. We feel a sense of relief that most of us are vaccinated and hopefully will be safe to mingle together.”