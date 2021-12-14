Migrant workers stranded as transport costs to neighbouring countries skyrocket

Zimbabwean, Mozambican and Malawian nationals are forced to spend second Christmas away from home thanks to high fees and restrictions

A cacophony of engines and hooting drowns out the marshals controlling traffic inside the long-distance bus rank in Newtown, Johannesburg. Among others, there are buses to Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi.



The marshals are controlling the vehicles coming to drop off items that will get into the buses and sent back home. One of the people who were there to drop off items is a domestic worker, Maria Ndlovu from Zimbabwe...