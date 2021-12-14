News

Migrant workers stranded as transport costs to neighbouring countries skyrocket

Zimbabwean, Mozambican and Malawian nationals are forced to spend second Christmas away from home thanks to high fees and restrictions

14 December 2021 - 19:11

A cacophony of engines and hooting drowns out the marshals controlling traffic inside the long-distance bus rank in Newtown, Johannesburg. Among others, there are buses to Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi.

The marshals are controlling the vehicles coming to drop off items that will get into the buses and sent back home. One of the people who were there to drop off items is a domestic worker, Maria Ndlovu from Zimbabwe...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Prasa's long-distance passenger trains back on track in time for Christmas South Africa
  2. Planning on sending Christmas cards to loved ones? They may be delayed by the ... South Africa
  3. Want a Christmas bonus? Get the vaccine first, Malawi bank tells staff Africa
  4. ‘We just want to be together for Christmas’: Family devastated by SA travel ban South Africa

Most read

  1. In SA, Omicron is less dangerous than previous variants, new research finds News
  2. No more dodging bullets: hundreds of animals head Fora happy new home News
  3. Emotions run high as families reunite after two years apart News
  4. Migrant workers stranded as transport costs to neighbouring countries skyrocket News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...