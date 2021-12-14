Migrant workers stranded as transport costs to neighbouring countries skyrocket
Zimbabwean, Mozambican and Malawian nationals are forced to spend second Christmas away from home thanks to high fees and restrictions
14 December 2021 - 19:11
A cacophony of engines and hooting drowns out the marshals controlling traffic inside the long-distance bus rank in Newtown, Johannesburg. Among others, there are buses to Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi.
The marshals are controlling the vehicles coming to drop off items that will get into the buses and sent back home. One of the people who were there to drop off items is a domestic worker, Maria Ndlovu from Zimbabwe...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.