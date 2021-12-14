No more dodging bullets: hundreds of animals head Fora happy new home

As the rains began to fall, the animals went marching — all 200-odd — to their new home in time for Christmas.

Taking a leaf from Noah’s Arc, Fora (Friends of Rescued Animals) — a well-established animal rescue in Gauteng — moved their menagerie of hundreds of unwanted and abandoned cats, dogs, pigs, goats and pretty much anything else you can imagine, to a new shelter.

Like a scene from a nativity play, but with bakkies instead of a large boat, the animals were moved from their old refuge in Mogale City to their new 15.6ha plot in Tarlton, Krugersdorp.

For years the rescue has rented a 4.6ha small holding for the hundreds of animals it shelters, but recently zama-zama activity (illegal mining), theft and other crimes have spoilt the beautiful spot that invited outsiders to come and play with dogs.

Now, after much saving and fund collecting, manager Linda Scarce and her team are converting the new plot into an oasis featuring picnic spots, a doggy swimming pool and play area for the animals to enjoy.

The great trek started at the beginning of November.

“Things got bad during the lockdown,” Scarce explained.

“We’ve always had zama zamas in the area, but during hard lockdown the illegal mining activities worsened, suddenly we had men running shaker tables right outside the fence. We used to walk the perimeter of the property with the dogs — we couldn’t do that any more.

“Then the zamas tapped into our underground water pipes. We were paying R25,000 rent a month and about R54,000 for water.

“We’d have people arrive and they’d tell us, ‘Do you know there’s a guy outside covered in dust holding an AK-47’? Families would leave because it wasn’t safe and we were losing volunteers.

“As an NPC we rely on volunteers and donations. The animals eat a tonne of dog food a week — and that’s at half capacity. So we couldn’t afford to live there any more.”

“Then there were shoot-outs and we’d have to shut down completely. The dogs were very traumatised — some tried to get through the fencing and injured themselves. We knew it was time to leave.”