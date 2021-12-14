News

Some roads still lead to KZN this festive season

Though occupancy is nowhere near what it was before Covid-19, the province expects more than 60%

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
14 December 2021 - 19:11

The sun is expected to shine on the KZNl tourism industry this festive season, but not as brightly as it did before Covid-19 hit SA.

Before the pandemic, occupancy rates at this time of the year would be well over 90%, with many out-of-town travellers battling to find accommodation in popular destinations such as the Durban beachfront or south coast...

