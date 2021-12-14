Some roads still lead to KZN this festive season
Though occupancy is nowhere near what it was before Covid-19, the province expects more than 60%
14 December 2021 - 19:11
The sun is expected to shine on the KZNl tourism industry this festive season, but not as brightly as it did before Covid-19 hit SA.
Before the pandemic, occupancy rates at this time of the year would be well over 90%, with many out-of-town travellers battling to find accommodation in popular destinations such as the Durban beachfront or south coast...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.