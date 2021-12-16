Anti-mining activist Fikile Ntshangase pays ultimate price

Ntshangase was lying face-up in a pool of blood. At least one shot was fired as she lay on the ground. A single bullet hole in the floor of her Somkhele home indicates this.

The activist's death has been blamed on a "culture of intimidation" within a community deeply fractured over a proposed 220km² expansion to the Somkhele anthracite mine on the border of the Hluhluwe-Umfolozi Park. The expansion is the subject of three court cases, one of which will be heard in the Supreme Court of Appeal this week where it is argued that the mine should be interdicted from operating until it obtains environmental authorisation. In a parallel case, set for March in Pretoria, community members want the mining rights granted in 2016 to be set aside. Meanwhile, Tendele Coal Mining is suing the 19 families who are refusing to move to determine the amount of compensation they are entitled to - a possible precursor to eviction proceedings.

The family of 63-year-old Ntshangase is not one of those but she took a leading role in the Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organisation (MCEJO), a vocal opponent of the mine.

Tendele has operated the Somkhele mine since 2007. In 2016 permission was granted for an expansion.