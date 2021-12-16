‘I’ll go with you, my child’: How ‘hero’ top cop convinced Zuma to comply

The last thing Maj-Gen Nonhlanhla Zulu wanted was to say anything to upset or agitate the famous man she was there to arrest.

"I was very nervous. There were a lot of things going on in my mind but I just prayed and asked God to lead me because former president Jacob Zuma is our senior citizen, so how do you go then and tell him that you are arresting him?" she told the Sunday Times this week.

As South Africans watched the midnight drama unfold on TV this week, little did they know that a soft-spoken 52-year-old policewoman was already inside the Nkandla compound, telling Zuma the game was up.

Even as the deadline loomed, a handful of supporters - led by Zuma's eldest son, Edward Zuma - gathered at Nkandla's gates, vowing they would not let him be taken, oblivious to the developments unfolding just metres away.

At about 11.15pm a convoy of vehicles whisked Zuma away. He is believed to have been seated in the back of a black BMW X5 when he was driven by his bodyguards to Estcourt, about 170km away, to start his sentence.