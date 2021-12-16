Inside Eskom sabotage: Delayed report reveals how insiders helped the power station criminals

It found that in some cases employees removed cameras, distribution boards, and a control timer to switch electrical equipment on and off, as well as committing other acts of vandalism. The report said Eskom employees colluded with suppliers who fixed the units, gave them inside information, and told them what prices to charge in an emergency.

The attacks have been confirmed by the former head of security at Tutuka, Dan Korope, who has since left Eskom. He told the Sunday Times this week that the incidents were reported to the Hawks.

“The biggest problem is people in the electrical maintenance department [EMD] who collude with contractors and suppliers. They break parts so they can work overtime, they then call on the suppliers they work with to supply the parts. It is a big scam where a lot of technical people make a lot of money together with suppliers, and the power station managers ignored our proposals from security,” he said.

Korope said EMD employees claimed anything from 120 to 150 hours in overtime each month.

“They make their own bonuses with overtime. When you have load-shedding just know that someone is going to get paid a lot of money at the end of the month from overtime. In some instances power outages are caused by negligence and human error, but the technicians will hide that and report it to head office as sabotage because they don’t want to be disciplined.”

Korope said Tutuka was not well protected and there were a lot of security risks at the plant.

“I asked that we should increase the security budget to get manpower. I was ignored and it showed that no-one was serious about protecting the plant,” Korope said.

He said he reported his concerns to the forensic management at Megawatt Park but nothing was done.