Kill or be killed: that’s the reality for kids in the Cape’s ganglands

He told his mom he didn’t want to live with her, and left to go and live with his father in another part of Hanover Park.

“Then they phoned me. They said my mom died. I couldn’t go back and ask for forgiveness. I couldn’t hear her last words. The last thing I said to her were rude words, I swore at her,” he said.

“That ate at me. I started doing bad things, hurting people, smoking drugs. I didn’t care what anyone said about me, no one is there for me,” said Jantjies.

His life spiralled rapidly into violence. In 2018, when he was 16 years old, he stabbed a pupil during a gambling match. The pupil was a member of a major gang in the area.

They gave him an ultimatum: be killed or become a killer for them. That was also the year he dropped out of Mount View High School, another school battling gangsterism.

“They said if I don’t kill someone, they will kill me. I was 16 years old.” That was the first time Jantjies committed murder.

He said he wished he could go back to school and to a life his mother would have wanted for him.

“I had to shoot people for them. They say they pay you, but that doesn’t happen, they give you nothing. In the gangsterism they’ll tell you, ‘We’ll look after you, we’re your brothers’, but when you’re in the gang, nothing like that happens,” he said.

“You fight over drugs which you don’t even smoke, territory that isn’t even yours, it belongs to the community ... It’s not even yours, what if the government puts you out of your house? Then you’re on the streets,” he said.

“Then I realised that’s not for me. I have potential. I know myself. My mother wouldn’t be happy if she saw me doing those things. Then I asked for help. I’m happy where I am now. I will never go back to that,” he said.

Asked if he ever believed he could be educated he said he doubted it.

“The teachers don’t know what you’re going through. They see you sitting there. They’ll chase you out, ‘We don’t want you here’,” he said.

But the teachers may see more than the children realise.

Steyn said teachers pour a lot of their energy into children such Jantjies, sometimes to the detriment of other children. When they become aware of such children they are obligated to refer these cases to other government structures.

He and his wife devote a lot of time to helping the community, taking in schoolchildren, especially during exam times, so they can study in safety, with regular meals. Their own children are now 15 and 18, with the eldest studying medicine at Stellenbosch University.

“We knew when we came to work here that we are moms and dads and everything. There are some of us who will take the kids home, especially with their matric year, we take them to our homes during the exams so they can just be in silence, with a proper meal, and have proper preparation to write exams,” said Steyn.

