'Playing soccer every day keeps us away from township gangs'

“Cristiano Ronaldo” strained to stop a threadbare soccer ball from hitting a car on the N2 freeway near Cape Town International Airport. Thankfully, it was trapped by muddy ground before it bounced onto the road.

This was not the Juventus goalscorer but Siphamandla Tyebileyo, 28, from Lloyd, an informal settlement in Philippi, who has adopted his idol’s moniker.

His team, Tigers FC, is one of several from informal settlements — including those named Barcelona and Europe — who have kicked social distancing to the curb.