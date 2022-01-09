Moti family blocks police from interviewing kidnapped brothers

The family of the four Moti brothers who were kidnapped in October last year have refused permission for the boys to be interviewed by police, getting an interdict barring officers from interviewing them.

Police have also been prohibited from interviewing other family members.

This is according to SAPS spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda on Sunday, speaking amid reports that the family had left SA and moved to Dubai.

In October last year, the four Moti brothers — Zidan, 7, Zayyad, 11, Alaan, 13, and Zia, 15 — were abducted in a kidnapping involving seven gunmen on their way to school.

They were released three weeks later.

“We couldn’t even interview the boys after their release. The family said they don’t want anything to do with the police,” Netshiunda told Sunday Times Daily on Sunday, adding that officers couldn’t obtain statements from the children because the family obtained interdicts barring them from doing so.

“Police have been interdicted from speaking to any of the family members or even coming to the family home, so we couldn’t take any statements from them,” Netshiunda said.