SA’s space jedis carve out a stellar niche in the satellite universe
SA’s booming space industry set to cross new frontier when Hypernova launches this year
09 January 2022 - 20:39
SA’s burgeoning space industry will cross a new frontier this year when a Bulgarian satellite launches aboard an Elon Musk rocket.
Attached to the Endurosat, as it is released into orbit in July by a SpaceX mission, will be a piece of new technology created in Somerset West which will allow the satellite to manoeuvre...
