Sheep that lost its footing gets a leg up
Prosthetists help Dolly to keep up with flock and Max to stay in pecking order
09 January 2022 - 20:39
Dolly the sheep has a new bounce in her step thanks to a prosthetic limb.
The sheep lost a leg in a snare on a farm in the Northern Cape last year...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.