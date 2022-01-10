News

Antibodies with bite: sharks could give ‘insurance’ against Covid

Researchers believe tiny proteins derived from the ocean predators’ immune systems can halt the coronavirus

10 January 2022 - 19:23

The answer to preventing coronaviruses in the future may lie with the antibodies of sharks.

Tiny antibody-like proteins known as variable antigen receptors (VNARs) — derived from the immune systems of sharks — can prevent the virus that causes Covid-19, its variants and related coronaviruses from infecting human cells, according to a new study published in Nature Communications...

