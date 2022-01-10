Antibodies with bite: sharks could give ‘insurance’ against Covid

Researchers believe tiny proteins derived from the ocean predators’ immune systems can halt the coronavirus

The answer to preventing coronaviruses in the future may lie with the antibodies of sharks.



Tiny antibody-like proteins known as variable antigen receptors (VNARs) — derived from the immune systems of sharks — can prevent the virus that causes Covid-19, its variants and related coronaviruses from infecting human cells, according to a new study published in Nature Communications...