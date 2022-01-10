Antibodies with bite: sharks could give ‘insurance’ against Covid
Researchers believe tiny proteins derived from the ocean predators’ immune systems can halt the coronavirus
10 January 2022 - 19:23
The answer to preventing coronaviruses in the future may lie with the antibodies of sharks.
Tiny antibody-like proteins known as variable antigen receptors (VNARs) — derived from the immune systems of sharks — can prevent the virus that causes Covid-19, its variants and related coronaviruses from infecting human cells, according to a new study published in Nature Communications...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.