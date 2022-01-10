News

It’s farmers vs environmentalists for Orange River’s bounty

Scientists say river is overused for irrigation. Farmers say they’re an economic boon in a place where jobs are scarce

Paul Ash Senior reporter
10 January 2022 - 19:24

The Orange River, SA’s longest waterway, is at the centre of a long-running drama pitting environmentalists against farmers.

Environmentalists and scientists say the river is being overused by farmers who are irrigating vineyards in a thirsty land. But local farmers have hit back, saying they are an economic boon in a place where jobs are scarce...

