News

Back to school is not as simple as ABC in Gauteng

As inland schools open, education minister tells of strife to get her niece admitted

Prega Govender Journalist
11 January 2022 - 19:40

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga told of her “personal challenge” to have her niece enrolled at a school in Gauteng.

Responding to a question on the Gauteng education department’s online application system during a briefing on school readiness on Tuesday, she said: “The Gauteng system took her, admitted her and the school refused. The reasons they gave — and we are still raising — are just cultural.”..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Top matric achievers and parents have to give consent to attend results event South Africa
  2. Media told not to publish 2021 matric results over POPI Act concerns South Africa
  3. More than 1,500 people sign Mmusi Maimane's petition to end 30% pass mark for ... South Africa
  4. RECORDED | Motshekga briefs media on schools’ readiness for 2022 South Africa

Most read

  1. WATCH | Give us our king, Zulu warriors demand as court battle rages News
  2. Back to school is not as simple as ABC in Gauteng News
  3. Homeless people come out in support of ‘scapegoat’ in parliament fire News
  4. Health department open to talks on allowing more fans in stadiums News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...