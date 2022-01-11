Back to school is not as simple as ABC in Gauteng

As inland schools open, education minister tells of strife to get her niece admitted

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga told of her “personal challenge” to have her niece enrolled at a school in Gauteng.



Responding to a question on the Gauteng education department’s online application system during a briefing on school readiness on Tuesday, she said: “The Gauteng system took her, admitted her and the school refused. The reasons they gave — and we are still raising — are just cultural.”..