Back to school is not as simple as ABC in Gauteng
As inland schools open, education minister tells of strife to get her niece admitted
11 January 2022 - 19:40
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga told of her “personal challenge” to have her niece enrolled at a school in Gauteng.
Responding to a question on the Gauteng education department’s online application system during a briefing on school readiness on Tuesday, she said: “The Gauteng system took her, admitted her and the school refused. The reasons they gave — and we are still raising — are just cultural.”..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.