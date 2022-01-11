Health department open to talks on allowing more fans in stadiums
Spokesperson underlines that the department only has the power to make recommendations
11 January 2022 - 19:39
The department of health is open to engagement with relevant sporting stakeholders in a move that may pave the way for the number of vaccinated spectators allowed at stadiums to be increased.
Now, regulations regarding Covid-19 precautions only permit 2,000 spectators at sporting venues, but some sporting bodies have not taken up the allowance. In the case of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), this is because it does not make financial sense for football clubs...
