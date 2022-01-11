Making a giant hole in the budget: Tshwane’s got that sinking feeling

Part of the N1 freeway was closed at the weekend due to a massive sinkhole, but this is just the tip of the iceberg.

The City of Tshwane has confirmed to Sunday Times Daily that there are no fewer than 41 reported sinkholes that need to be fixed — something that impacts heavily on the R30m annual budget.

The latest sinkhole developed just before Botha Avenue in Centurion, close to the Flying Saucer Interchange. The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) said it developed after recent heavy rains.

This led to the closure of two lanes.

Sanral said its team of engineers and geotechnical specialists has been brought in to assess the situation and to develop and implement a mitigation plan. It was still unclear how long repairs would take.