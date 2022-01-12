ANC councillor refuses to move out of Cape Town flat despite notice to vacate

The politician says he will leave in March, sets lawyers on estate agent

ANC City of Cape Town councillor Lazola Gungxe is embroiled in a bitter dispute over his refusal to move out of a property he is renting despite being given notice to vacate.



The drama is now the subject of a dispute between Gungxe, an estate agent and the owner of the property. The dispute between the parties began last year when the agent informed Gungxe, whose lease agreement was coming to an end in July, that the property was being sold...