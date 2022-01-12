Backlog balloons with SA’s only driver’s licence machine in for repairs

SA’s sole licence card machine has been broken for months, and it could take a while longer before it’s fixed

The only machine in SA able to print driver’s licence cards has been sent to Germany for repairs and will be back and operational “in the next month or two, maybe even quicker than that if the Germans have already started working on it”.



Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Wednesday that he will announce interim measures to handle the backlog of licence renewals and applications “sometime next week” in a bid to deal with the crisis...