Covid-19 ill-health leave cost the state R14bn, says Ayanda Dlodlo

The state has spent more than R14bn on public servants who have used sick and incapacity leave since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was revealed by public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo in a written parliamentary response published this week.

Between March 28 2020 and October 31 2021, 881,152 employees used these types of leave.

The minister was responding to DA MP Mimmy Gondwe, who asked about public service employees who had taken leave due to ill health since the pandemic struck and the cost to the state.

“The total cost of the public service in respect of the normal sick leave and incapacity leave for the period in point amounts to R14,346,032,476,” said Dlodlo.