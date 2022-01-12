Say hi to two new Covid side effects: overwork and under-protection online
Employees put in extra hours working remotely, but lack secure online habits, a cybersecurity company has found
12 January 2022 - 19:53
The life-(online)work imbalance common among employees during the pandemic was less severe in 2021 than during the first year of Covid-19, the latest study by the cybersecurity company Nord Security has found.
Yet people were still providing more than a month of extra labour in a calendar year, by working, on average, an extra hour a day...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.