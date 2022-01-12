Say hi to two new Covid side effects: overwork and under-protection online

Employees put in extra hours working remotely, but lack secure online habits, a cybersecurity company has found

The life-(online)work imbalance common among employees during the pandemic was less severe in 2021 than during the first year of Covid-19, the latest study by the cybersecurity company Nord Security has found.



Yet people were still providing more than a month of extra labour in a calendar year, by working, on average, an extra hour a day...