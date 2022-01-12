School uniforms maketh not manners: study
They are not linked to any differences in bullying or social anxiety in children, say researchers
12 January 2022 - 19:52
Contrary to popular belief, school uniforms don’t seem to have any effect on the behaviour or attendance of children.
This is the finding of a US study of more than 6,000 pupils, published in the journal Early Childhood Research Quarterly...
