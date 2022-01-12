News

School uniforms maketh not manners: study

They are not linked to any differences in bullying or social anxiety in children, say researchers

12 January 2022 - 19:52

Contrary to popular belief, school uniforms don’t seem to have any effect on the behaviour or attendance of children.

This is the finding of a US study of more than 6,000 pupils, published in the journal Early Childhood Research Quarterly...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Competition Commission ready to tackle anticompetitive conduct over sale of ... South Africa
  2. Avoid a January cash crunch and spend wisely this December, debt counsellors ... South Africa
  3. Retailers foresee back-to-school boost Business Times
  4. School uniform maker tailors new pathway in competitive sector Business

Most read

  1. Say hi to two new Covid side effects: overwork and under-protection online News
  2. School uniforms maketh not manners: study News
  3. Where there is a will, they will find a way for the new Zulu king News
  4. Backlog balloons with SA’s only driver’s licence machine in for repairs News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...