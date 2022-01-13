‘My post about Sadtu teachers was offensive and classist’: MEC’s adviser
Mangope has apologised after his ‘joke’ attracted backlash from the union, the education department and the public
13 January 2022 - 20:14
Political adviser Tshediso Mangope has promised to buy a uniform and pay school fees for an underprivileged pupil from his hometown of Botshabelo after his heavily criticised social media “joke” that took aim at the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu).
Mangope — adviser to the Free State cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC — posted a photo of his son with a teacher at Grey College in Bloemfontein, where the boy started school on Wednesday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.