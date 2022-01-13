‘My post about Sadtu teachers was offensive and classist’: MEC’s adviser

Mangope has apologised after his ‘joke’ attracted backlash from the union, the education department and the public

Political adviser Tshediso Mangope has promised to buy a uniform and pay school fees for an underprivileged pupil from his hometown of Botshabelo after his heavily criticised social media “joke” that took aim at the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu).



Mangope — adviser to the Free State cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC — posted a photo of his son with a teacher at Grey College in Bloemfontein, where the boy started school on Wednesday...