New numbers should add up to the end of the Covid-19 disaster: Winde

Western Cape premier bases optimism on research showing Omicron’s reduced rates of hospitalisation or death

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
13 January 2022 - 20:15

Prior infection and vaccination have reduced the severity of Covid-19 during the Omicron-driven fourth wave, according to a study of nearly 17,000 patients in the Western Cape.

A team of 46 scientists led by Mary-Ann Davies of the provincial health intelligence unit estimated the Omicron variant’s reduced virulence may account for about a quarter of the reduced risk of hospitalisation or death compared with Delta, the variant behind the third wave...

