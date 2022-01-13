New numbers should add up to the end of the Covid-19 disaster: Winde

Western Cape premier bases optimism on research showing Omicron’s reduced rates of hospitalisation or death

Prior infection and vaccination have reduced the severity of Covid-19 during the Omicron-driven fourth wave, according to a study of nearly 17,000 patients in the Western Cape.



A team of 46 scientists led by Mary-Ann Davies of the provincial health intelligence unit estimated the Omicron variant’s reduced virulence may account for about a quarter of the reduced risk of hospitalisation or death compared with Delta, the variant behind the third wave...